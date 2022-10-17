As the state thinks of innovative ways to spark workforce solutions in manufacturing, two Illinois manufacturing associations have joined forces to offer a "Skilled to Build" grant program.
Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center president David Boulay said IMEC is thinking of innovative workforce solutions for the manufacturing industry and is partnering with the Illinois Manufacturers Association Education Foundation for a Skilled to Build grant program.
IMEC and IMA created the program to gain traction surrounding the understanding and implementation of innovative workforce solutions for small and mid-sized manufacturers with 500 or fewer employees in Illinois. Boulay says funding is available for up to $50,000 per project.
This is part of our commitment Boulay told The Center Square. To really help address that workforce challenge that I think were seeing in every sector. Every industry has really been challenged by it, and so were looking for ways to really spark those innovations.
According to Yahoo! Finance, Illinois manufacturers employ over 650,000 workers, yet there remain over 800,000 job openings in the industry across the country.
“Every community seems to be having a workforce challenge,” Boulay said. “In part, there's not enough bodies in the available workforce that, compared to the need with the pace of technology and the pace of change in the workplace, the skills required are evolving rapidly.
Boulay said the intensity of the workforce challenge is great and it is not necessarily better or worse in Illinois compared to the rest of the nation.
From a manufacturing standpoint, productivity has become so essential to be globally competitive that its requiring these investments in automation and upscaling, he said.
Funding is offered to faculty members at any Illinois community college regardless of discipline.
The opportunity for us is to lead the way in these innovative solutions that were seeking the spur with us; Boulay said. This grant program to help really address the whole set of these workforce challenges.
For more information on the program, visit www.imec.org/futuregrant.
