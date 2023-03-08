Illinois plans to address a teacher shortage across the state using taxpayer funds.
On Friday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker introduced the Teacher Pipeline Grant Program to fund teacher retention in 170 Illinois school districts. The program will use $70 million in funds.
Data by the Illinois State Board of Education shows that schools in Illinois reported 3,558 unfilled teaching positions as of October 2022. Pritzker said the goal of the program is to make sure the state has adequate teachers.
"All across the nation, school districts are fighting the impact of teacher shortages as education professionals struggle to weigh their passion for their classrooms with their own mental, financial, and personal well-being," Pritzker said. "So as part of my education investment plan, I'm proposing an additional $70 million annually, specifically targeted at addressing teacher shortages."
The funding will be up to the school districts to determine where to use the money.
"Sometimes it will be signing bonuses, sometimes it will be work to bring teachers from abroad and make sure that they are able to get up to speed and join the teacher corps here in the state of Illinois," Pritzker said.
Pritzker's 2024 budget proposal includes an extra $509 million in funding for education in Illinois. However, Illinois is still dealing with a significant amount of unfunded pension liabilities for teachers.
In 2022, the Teacher Retirement System's total unfunded liability increased to $80.6 billion.
Pritzker said the pension problem would continue to be addressed.
"Our pension system is solvent, and that will continue to be funded by the state of Illinois as it is by local districts, and we have done that every year," Pritzker said. "I would never short the pension system and I will continue to abide by not just what the required amounts are, but over the last two years and in this coming budget that I have proposed, we are not just putting in the required amount we are actually putting in money on top of it to make sure we keep those pension systems sound."
According to a state news release, the vacancies in the 170 districts targeted for the Teacher Pipeline Grant Program account for 80% of all unfilled teaching positions and affect 870,000 students.