A measure at the Illinois statehouse looks to keep teachers in state by incentivizing college students to teach in Illinois post-graduation.
State Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, filed Senate Bill 284. It would extend the Higher Education Student Assistance Act and offer financial assistance for students looking to get into the teaching profession.
The extension would be in place until 2029 after originally being scheduled to end at the end of 2024.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker allocated over $500 million for education in his budget proposal. A large portion of that is dedicated to retaining teachers.
"All across the nation, school districts are fighting the impact of teacher shortages as education professionals struggle to weigh their passion for their classrooms with their own mental, financial, and personal well-being," Pritzker said.
The measure would offer reimbursement if a student reaches 135 credits from a state-approved educator preparation program and who teaches in Illinois for a minimum of three years within five years after receiving a Professional Educator License.
According to state numbers, Illinois added 6,801 new teachers in 2022. However, Illinois schools still have more than 2,100 unfilled teaching positions.
On top of the repayment program, Pritzker has offered another $70 million to go toward teacher retention. Pritzker says the state needs to lessen the burden the shortage has had on school districts.
"As part of my plan to make us the best in the nation, I am proposing that we address teacher shortages head-on," Pritzker said.
The bill is currently with the Higher Education Committee and awaiting further action.