Several members of the Illinois House of Representatives and one U.S. congresswoman are forming what they are referring to as a Freedom Caucus.
The Illinois organization will be part of the State Freedom Caucus Network (SFCN), a national group formed to fight federal overreach.
Andy Roth, President of the SFCN was at Trump Tower in Chicago Thursday to promote the formation of the group.
“If there ever was a state that needed a Freedom Caucus, it’s Illinois,” said Roth.
Some of the lawmakers joining the group are state Rep. Chris Miller, R-Oakland, who will be chairman, Vice Chairman state Rep. Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville, state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, state Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, state Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City, and U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland.
“The Democrats are destroying the state of Illinois, and squishy Republicans are assisting them in doing that, and their model for governing is more taxes, more borrowing, more spending, more government, more corruption,” Chris Miller told The Center Square.
On the organization’s website, the mission reads “We need patriots who will serve in our state capitals to fight federal overreach and stand firm against those, in both parties, who prioritize seizing political power over representing constituents."
Miller, who is Congresswoman Mary Miller’s husband, said the political tide may be turning across the country.
“You would think if there was ever a time where people would be fed up with the status quo, it would be now,” said Miller.
Illinois’ Freedom Caucus is the fifth such organization to affiliate with the national movement, joining South Carolina, Mississippi, Georgia and Nevada.