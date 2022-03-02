Response is trickling-in following Tuesday night’s presidential State of the Union address. Democratic U-S Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois says President Joe Biden touted successes like the American Rescue Plan and the bi-partisan infrastructure law, while urging Americans to be optimistic about the future. Republican Illinois Congressman Mike Bost says with each passing day, America’s challenges are only getting worse. He says increased inflation and a supply chain crisis make it harder to make ends meet.
Bost commended President Biden for supporting the Ukranian people in their fight against Russia, but ripped the administration for halting construction on the Keystone X-L pipeline.
Durbin says he looks forward to working with the president on his Unity Agenda to combat the opioid crisis. As for the situation in Ukraine, Durbin is urging the Biden Administration to grant Temporary Protected Status to Ukranians in the U-S, following the Russian military invasion of their homeland.