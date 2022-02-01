The Illinois Housing Development Authority met with lawmakers to go over the next round of funds for the Illinois Rental Payment Program.
The most recent round of applications ran from Dec. 6 until Jan. 9 and landlords have until Feb. 13 to complete their applications.
The next round from the federally funded ILRP will include an additional $300 million in taxpayer subsidies for renters that were financially affected during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"So as I mentioned, there has already been over $800 million in funding already out the door, but this round that we are processing is another $300 million," explained Kristin Faust of the Illinois Housing Development Authority.
This will be the third rental assistance program the state has facilitated using federal funds during this pandemic. The Illinois Emergency Rental Assistance program distributed $231 million in funds to Illinoisans.
The first round of funding for the ILRPP helped out 63,694 applicants from 2020 to 2021 for a total of $584 million in assistance.
The ILRPP applications are completed by the renter and then another application must be filled out by the owner of the property.
State Rep. Will Guzzardi, D-Chicago, asked about the issue of a landlord not cooperating.
"What happens if I'm a tenant and I fill out my application and my landlord pulls his arm and says they are not going to do it," Guzzardi asked. "What do you do and why is the success rate so low for this issue?"
State Rep. Deanne Mazzochi, R-Elmhurst, said that many landlords are pulling out due to fraudulent applications.
"Something I am aware of is that many landlords are refusing to participate because they believe their tenants are committing fraud in connection with their applications," Mazzochi said.
Landlords refused to participate on 30% of all the applications received through the ILRPP. In the event a landlord does not participate on an actual claim, the IHDA will offer other options.
Faust commended the state for the work they have already done to help renters.
"We have really created a broad safety net that goes beyond just the ILRPP program to help tenants that are in distress," Faust said.
Faust also announced the coming of a homeowners assistance program to help those Illinoisans who are not renting.
"I also want to bring your attention to this spring when we will be rolling out a homeowner assistance fund," Faust said.
Homeowners experiencing financial hardship will be able to apply for up to $30,000 in assistance to reduce arrearage associated with homeownership, pay home-related costs like a mortgage or pay off delinquent taxes.
Homeowners will be able to apply for those grants starting this spring at IllinoisHousingHelp.org.