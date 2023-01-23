Illinois state lawmakers in the 103rd General Assembly received a $12,000 pay increase for the new year, making them among the highest paid legislators in the country.
The salary increase approved by Gov. J.B. Pritzker now makes the starting pay for an Illinois state lawmaker $85,000 annually. Illinois lawmakers are now the fourth highest-paid lawmakers in the country. Yet, according to U.S. census data, the average household salary for an Illinois resident is only $72,563.
Bryce Hill of the Illinois Policy Institute explained that many lawmakers are making even more than the starting salary.
"What they actually take home will be even greater because they also have bonuses ranging from 12 to 16,000 dollars for committee positions and leadership positions," Hill said.
Lawmakers also will take home a stipend of $155 a day when they're in session and up to 53 cents on the mile for travels to and from district offices and trips to the state capitol, all paid for with taxpayer money.
According to Illinois Policy Institute's research, since 2020, Illinois lawmakers have seen more yearly increases than every other state except New York, which is first in the nation for state lawmaker pay for those legislators deemed part time. Illinois lawmakers are only scheduled in session for about 70 days out of the year.
Hill also explained that pay increases were rare before Pritzker took office.
"Previous to Governor Pritzker's election, from 2008 through 2019, lawmakers had chosen to freeze their salaries. They chose to forgo the annual cost of living adjustments that were previously automatic," Hill said. "A lot of the reason behind the decision was because the state was and still is currently in such a dire financial position."
Several Illinois lawmakers also make a large amount of money through their pension system. Those legislators who have been in office for over 20 years are entitled to 85% of their annual salaries after retirement, however the General Assembly Retirement System is only 20.8% funded.
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, earns about $7,100 a month in pension payments for being a retired state lawmaker. Madigan faces over 20 charges for corruption, including racketeering, bribery and extortion. He's pleaded not guilty with a trial expected to begin April 2024.
