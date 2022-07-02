A new tool for Illinois law enforcement tracks down sources of illegal guns.
Crime Gun Connect is a database law enforcement can use to find the source of illegal guns used in crimes. Officials say the platform incorporates mapping technology and an algorithm which helps identify those who are involved in gun trafficking.
Illinois Attorney General executive deputy Adam Braun says the platform contains more than 100,000 records from 200 Illinois agencies dating back to 2009. Prior to this platform, any type of gun tracing records were kept on paper.
“We’re able to use the system to build a nationwide picture as to the source of crime guns that are used in the commission of crimes in Illinois,” said Braun.
Illinois State Police Director Brendon Kelly said resources to track down illegal guns have improved and this tool will only make the task easier.
“For example, from 2020 through the end of April of this year, the Illinois State Police stopped more than 88,000 unlawful attempts to obtain a firearm through firearm eligibility and compliance checks,” said Kelly.
All Illinois law enforcement agencies will have access to the system at no cost. The taxpayer cost incurred by the state for the program was not provided.
Kelly said illegal guns are behind many of the crimes committed in Illinois.
“Illegal obtained firearms are clearly driving the violence in our state,” said Kelly. “The violence that robs children of their future and families of those who they love and sometimes traumatizes whole communities, sometimes for whole generations.”