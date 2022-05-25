Now through the Memorial Day Holiday, IDOT, the Illinois State Police, and hundreds of local law enforcement agencies are teaming up as part of the national "Border to Border" campaign to enforce seatbelt laws. You should expect to see a greater police presence on the roads, according to IDOT spokesman Paul Wappel.
Tickets and written warnings issued by the State Police for not wearing a seatbelt have been increasing the past two years. Last year in Illinois, there were 11 crashes over Memorial Day weekend, killing 14 people.