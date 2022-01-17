A new report of the top 180 cities in America to find a job shows only two Illinois cities on the list as the state continues to struggle in the job market with 5.7% of its residents unemployed, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The report was done by WalletHub and used different metrics to determine which U.S. cities are the best for job seekers.
To determine the best job markets in the U.S., WalletHub compared 182 cities including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state across two key dimensions, “Job Market” and “Socio-economics.”
Only two cities made the list for Illinois and they did not rank favorably, according to Wallethub's Jill Gonzalez.
"Illinois had just two cities on the list," Gonzalez said. "Aurora ranked at number 114 which is not in the top half, and Chicago ranked even worse at No. 149."
Gonzalez also said that the Illinois job market is not as strong as other states.
"It really comes down to the job market in the state right now," Gonzalez said. "Even when we're looking at Chicago for instance, right now the job opportunities are actually showing a negative."
Illinois did not fare well when compared to other states in the midwest either, as cities like Madison, Wisconsin; Des Moines Iowa; and Minneapolis all made the top 25. Gonzalez explained that while Illinois is a large tourism state, the city of Minneapolis focuses on healthcare and that's part of the reason they are ranked much higher.
Illinois currently has a 5.7% unemployment rate compared to the national rate of 3.9%.