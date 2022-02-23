The statewide indoor mask mandate is coming to an end in a week. But Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says even though the state won’t have a mandate, local governments can enact them, and businesses are always free to establish their own rules.
The mandate for mask wearing in places like grocery stores ends on February 28th. But masks will still be required in long term care settings and on public transportation that is governed by federal law. The court-rejected indoor mandate on schools is being appealed by the state to the Illinois Supreme Court and in the meantime, most schools have gone to a mask-optional approach.