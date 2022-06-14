A new report says Illinois is the 16th most expensive state for household bills.
The online bill paying service doxo investigated the $4.6 trillion consumer bill pay market and broke down the most common household bill payment categories, including mortgage, rent, utilities and more.
Illinois residents spend on average $2,029 each month across the top 10 household bills, 1.3% above the national average of $2,003.
While the average U.S. household spends $24,032 annually on bills, 36% of the U.S. household median income ($67,521) and roughly $2,003 per month (up 6% year over year, in line with the increase in total consumer spending as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis for the same period), plenty of states rank well above or below this figure.
“The main drivers for making a place expensive is usually mortgage and rent,” said researcher Liz Powell.
She notes the state with the lowest monthly bills, West Virginia, pays $817 for mortgage payments compared to Illinois with a payment closer to $1,570.
A recent doxoInsights study found that 9 out of 10 Americans have seen a jump in their household bills over the past 12 months, with the utilities category rising the most. Ameren Illinois customers were recently warned about their utility bills going up over the next year.
The study also found that 87% of Americans worry about their ability to pay their bills if inflation rates continue to rise. It was announced on Friday the May consumer price index rose 8.6% year-over-year, its highest level since 1981.
The three Illinois cities with the highest monthly bill payments in the doxo analysis were Hinsdale ($3,471), Lake Forest ($3,394), and Winnetka ($3,353). On the other hand, Champaign’s average monthly payment on the 10 most common bills is $1,795, 11.6% lower than the state average.
The three most expensive states for household bills are Hawaii, California and New Jersey. The three least expensive states are West Virginia, Arkansas and Mississippi.