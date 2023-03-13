A new study shows that Illinoisans are getting one of the largest amounts of federal tax refunds in the country.
SmartAsset found that for the 2021 tax year, Illinois ranked fifth in the country with an average federal tax refund of $1,739.
To determine where taxpayers receive the largest refunds, SmartAsset analyzed the average dollar amount of 2021 federal tax refunds for all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Though it did not play a role in Illinois' rankings, they also examined state and local income tax refunds for tax year 2020.
Susannah Snider, managing editor of financial education for SmartAsset, said while getting a large tax refund may feel like scoring free money, keep in mind that getting little to no refund may not necessarily be a bad thing.
“It’s their money, and if you are paying too much in taxes throughout the year and don’t have appropriate withholdings on your W-4, you might be giving Uncle Sam an interest-free loan,” said Snider.
Utah led the nation for the biggest federal returns with an average federal tax refund for 2021 was $1,812. With 5.4 million tax refunds issued, the state's average may have benefited from boosted tax credits for children as the average household size was higher for 2021 in Utah than in any other state.
The study also found that Illinois had the second-lowest average state and local tax refund out of all states in 2020 at an average of $581. Only Pennsylvania had a lower average refund.
The deadline to file taxes this year is April 18.