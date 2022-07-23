Citing a poor economy and a lack of business-friendliness, a new study places Illinois in the middle of the pack for best states for business.
CNBC scored all 50 states on 88 metrics in 10 categories of competitiveness and ranked Illinois 19th overall.
The state was ranked 40th for business-friendliness, and 44th for the strength of its economy.
Chris Davis, Illinois director of the National Federation of Independent Businesses, said Illinois policymakers need to loosen business and employer mandates.
“When you add those mandates on top of energy prices, gas prices, inflation and supply chain issues, it's becoming extremely difficult for small business owners to manage their businesses in Illinois,” said Davis.
NFIB recently revealed confidence among small businesses polled by the trade group was the worst they’ve found in the 48-year history of the survey. Last month, business owners expecting better conditions over the next six months fell to a net negative 61%.
According to CNBC, Illinois received the 3rd highest rating for infrastructure, and 8th in the country for technology and innovation.
“Illinois is and has always been well positioned in terms of our investment in infrastructure with our highway system and our access to Lake Michigan and the Mississippi River,” said Davis.
The study said North Carolina is the top state for doing business while Mississippi is ranked last.
North Carolina rose to first from No. 2 last year because of its “solid finances.” The study cites the state’s credit rating as being “pristine”, plus its economic growth last year was among the strongest in the nation.
CNBC has been conducting its America’s Top States for Business study since 2007.