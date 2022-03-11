The Illinois House of Representatives has unanimously passed a resolution that would name a portion of Illinois Route 111 from New Poag Road to Madison Avenue as “The Chief Todd Werner Memorial Highway.” Werner worked in the fire service for 30 years and became the Fire Chief of South Roxana in 2013. He died last summer at the age of 48.
State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) is the sponsor of the resolution and tells The Big Z how the process of naming the highway in his honor plays out.
It’s now up to the Senate to consider the resolution, which is not expected to receive any push-back. Werner was serving as village trustee at the time of his death.