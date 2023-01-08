A bill sponsors say would create protections for out-of-state people seeking abortions and gender reassignment procedures in Illinois has been approved by the Illinois House.
Amendments to Senate Bill 1534 were filed by state Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago. She said the bill would protect people seeking abortions, assisted reproduction and gender reassignment procedures in Illinois. The bill also requires insurance coverage to include medications prescribed for abortions and requires health insurance to provide coverage for all associated procedures.
"Here in Illinois, we protect that right to privacy. We protect that right to care," Cassidy said during debate Thursday. "Senate Bill 1534 represents the work we have done to shore up that right to privacy and protect patients and providers."
The measure was met with push back by Republican lawmakers including state Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Morrisonville, who took issue with the no parental notification language in the bill.
"This can be paid for by taxpayer dollars, and their parents never have to know, and it can be done in a clinic that is not held up to medical standards," Bourne said during debate. "It is not exactly the same as a woman and her doctor, and it is not exactly safe, legal, and rare either."
State Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, said the state needs to look closely at what they are doing.
"We need to think about what we are doing to families in the state of Illinois and what we are doing to parents and their rights within the state of Illinois," Ugaste said. "I urge a no vote."
The House approved the measure 67-41.
Illinois Planned Parenthood President Jennifer Welch celebrated the bill's passage through the House.
"Now more than ever, it's imperative that we continue to fight for equitable access to essential reproductive health care like abortion and gender-affirming care, which is why Planned Parenthood Illinois Action applauds Representative Cassidy and the pro-choice champions in the Illinois General Assembly for their work on the Patient and Provider Protection Act," the statement said.
State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, released a statement condemning the bill's passage.
"They have removed all liability for abortion clinics. So now a 14-year-old girl can be driven to an abortion clinic by her boyfriend, and she can have that abortion. That child could die on the table with no liability for the abortion clinic, and the parents wouldn’t know anything about it until it was all over," Niemerg said. "It is time we started talking about the parents. When is enough enough?"
Cassidy hopes to get the measure approved by the state Senate before the end of the lame-duck session Jan. 10. The Senate could take up the measure when they return Sunday evening.