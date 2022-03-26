Legislation in House Bill 4423 is advancing in Springfield which would increase payments in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF program.
The Illinois House passed a bill brought by state Rep. Marcus Evans, D-Chicago, which increases benefits from 30% of the federal poverty guidelines for each family size to 50%.
“We want to get that money to the families and we know the reality that many times it is single moms right on the edge and these additional dollars will go a long way,” said Evans.
State Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, agrees with allowing dollars for child support to go directly to parents or guardians instead of the current system where the state withholds some of the money.
“When child support is paid by a parent, it goes to the children it is designed to support,” said Demmer.
Maxica Williams, a mother of three and a member of the TANF Research Advisory Board, testified during committee hearings that the current TANF benefits aren’t enough.
“The cost of living keeps going up for us, increasing every year and every day with inflation and all that is going on in the society with the pandemic and COVID,” said Williams.
In 1996, former President Bill Clinton signed the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act which included provision that imposed a lifetime ban on anyone receiving TANF benefits if they had been convicted of a drug felony charge.
The law allowed states to opt out of the provision, which Illinois did last year.
The cost of the increase will be in the neighborhood of $40 million, but funding for the TANF program comes from federal block grants.
The bill is now headed to the Senate for a vote.