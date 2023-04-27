An Illinois farming association believes a fuel association's fears of selling E-15 gasoline year-round are unfounded.
Illinois and seven other states are petitioning the EPA to allow them to opt out of a federal waiver in hopes of increasing E-15 gasoline sales by selling it year-round.
Patrick Kelly, senior director of Fuel & Vehicle Policy with the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers, said eliminating the waiver would require a more costly "boutique" gasoline.
“This policy is probably the most costly way to try and boost E-15 sales,” said Kelly. “Today, less than 5% of gasoline stations in the United States are capable of selling E-15.”
Kelly adds that the costs in the first year of the production and distribution of a new boutique gasoline are estimated to be at least $500-$800 million.
Rod Weinzierl, executive director of the Illinois Corn Growers Association, said the reason why this can work is because of the number of states involved.
“Boutique fuel, a lot of times, would be very limited gallons, but there are going to be a lot of gallons in this because of eight states working together to do this,” said Weinzierl.
The benefit to these eight states if allowed to opt out would be increased sales for the corn and ethanol industry. In addition to Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, South Dakota and Nebraska have joined the petition.
The EPA will likely make their decision this summer and if the waiver is approved, implementation for producers and retail gas stations will begin for 2024.