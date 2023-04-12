Home prices may be cooling off, but a study shows they increased much faster than inflation.
According to Clever Real Estate, since the start of 2020 to mid-last year, median home sale prices rose 42%, while the price of overall goods rose just 14%. The escalation in prices has made home sales in Illinois come to halt, as sales were down statewide in February by 25% compared to the same time last year.
If home prices grew only at the same rate as inflation since 1970, the median sale price in the U.S. would be just over $189,000 instead of $468,000.
Data writer Sam Huisache said Illinois hasn’t been hit as hard as some areas of the country when it comes to housing prices.
“For example, Miami saw a 16% increase whereas Chicago on the other hand, home prices increased only 4.5%,” said Huisache.
According to Illinois Realtors, home sales in the Chicago Metro area were down nearly 30% in February compared to the same time last year.
Huisache said it has been a seller’s market for quite some time.
“For once you can say it's the classic case of demand being higher than supply,” she said.
According to the Black Knight Home Price Index, between January and February, 79 of the nation’s largest housing markets saw home prices on the rise, while another 19 saw declines on a month-over-month basis.
According to Clever, San Francisco, a historically expensive metro, actually experienced a 2% decline in home values. Sacramento, California, also had one of the smallest increases in home values last year, only increasing by 0.7%. New Orleans, Portland, Oregon and Salt Lake City round out the top five cities that saw decreases or the smallest increases in home prices around the country last year.