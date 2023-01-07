A resolution to the legal challenge to a law eliminating cash bail in Illinois is months away. Oral arguments will take place before the Illinois Supreme Court in March. The Pretrial Fairness Act that abolishes cash bail was set to go into effect on New Year’s Day, but the state’s highest court suspended implementation on New Year’s Eve.
Dozens of state’s attorneys including Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine, argued the measure violates the Illinois Constitution, and a Kankakee County judge last month agreed.