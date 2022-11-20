A $7 billion federal fund is now available to help states transform into hydrogen-based economies.
Illinois state Sen. Laura Ellman (D-Naperville) says Illinois has “a once-in-a-generation opportunity” to commit to hydrogen and capitalize on the new opportunities that hydrogen power will create.
“Making Illinois a hydrogen economy will give us a pipeline of new, clean-energy jobs and help Illinois meet its decarbonization goals,” Ellman told The Center Square.
There is no stopping the clean fuels future, Ellman said. She believes that transforming Illinois into a hydrogen economy with hydrogen hubs across the state is the right path forward.
Ellman points to transportation manufacturing as one sector that is ripe for hydrogen fuel cell technology. When it comes to powering heavy-duty locomotives and long-haul big rigs, hydrogen fuel cells have many advantages, Ellman said.
In Bolingbrook, U.S. truck manufacturer Hyzon has built a 28,000-square-foot plant – the Hyzon Innovation Center – to manufacture fuel cell membranes for hydrogen-powered big rigs.
“Instead of running on diesel, with all of the noise pollution and emissions pollution of today’s trucks, these trucks run on hydrogen,” Ellman said. “They are basically silent and their emissions are water vapor."
To reduce transportation emissions, the United States is gradually replacing traditional fossil-fuel burning vehicles with vehicles powered by cleaner-burning fuels. Passenger EVs powered by batteries now command 9% of the U.S. passenger vehicle market. For heavy-duty vehicles, such as trucks and locomotives, hydrogen fuel cells work well because fuel cells weigh considerably less than batteries. Hydrogen fuel cell-powered vehicles can carry more cargo, refuel more quickly and drive longer distances than battery EVs.
In the Illinois Senate, Ellman is sponsoring the Hydrogen Economy Act to support the state's role as it transforms into a productive and safe hydrogen economy.
Producers and consumers in Illinois and across the Midwest can potentially be connected by infrastructure and a series of regional hydrogen hubs. To jumpstart the hydrogen economy, Illinois needs to provide the groundwork, Ellman said. The federal funding is in place to help do that.
“Before investors commit to building a multi-million dollar manufacturing plant, they need to see that the hydrogen infrastructure will be there and that it will be reliable and worth their investment,” she said. “Illinois can use the federal dollars to create an infrastructure for fueling, a market for training and all of the things that have to take place on the supply side. This is what investors want to see.”
Ellman has proposed setting aside 40% of the hydrogen hub investment funding to retrain workers from fossil fuel-based industries.
“As our coal- and petroleum-based industries shift to better alternatives, with the right training, skilled workers in those industries can easily transition to work in the emerging hydrogen economy,” she said.