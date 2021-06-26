A recent report from WalletHub ranks Illinois as the 10th worst state in terms of unemployment recovery.
Another report from the Illinois Policy Institute found Illinois lost more than 7,900 total jobs over the last two months, making it back-to-back months in which Illinois has seen a decline in job losses. This brings Illinois's unemployment rate to 7.1 percent compared to the national average of 5.8 percent, according to the Wallethub report.
Jill Gonzalez, communications director for the WalletHub, said while Illinois is 10th in the nation in job recovery, the state ranks last among its neighbors in the Midwest.
"Illinois' unemployment rate is the highest in the Midwest,” Gonzalez said. “You have Nebraska in the top three in terms of lowest percentage, Michigan and Wisconsin are down to 3.9 percent and South Dakota, which did not close, is at 2.1 percent. Illinois is by far the worst in the Midwest in terms of unemployment."
Illinois is one of the states still giving out an extra $300 in unemployment funds to its claimants.
According to the Illinois Policy Institute, 17 percent of unemployed Illinoisans found work over the last month, while 19 percent have stopped looking for work.
State Rep. Adam Niemerg (R-Teutopolis) said the problem in Illinois has been going on for years, and the pandemic has only highlighted these issues.
When asked about what needs to change to help get the unemployment numbers down, Niemerg said the state needs to do two things first.
"First, you have to do away with the extra $300 in unemployment; we need to get people to want to go back to work," Niemerg said. "We also need to stop taxing our business as hard as we do now; the goal is to get businesses to want to come to Illinois."
Illinois Department of Employment Security offices have remained closed to the public since March 2020. The agency has not indicated when it will reopen to the public. A spokesperson for the agency did not return requests for comment.
