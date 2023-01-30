From unrest in China to the war in Ukraine, there are risk factors and uncertainty in world markets for Illinois grain producers.
This year is shaping up to be a volatile year for U.S. commodity markets, agricultural economist Joe Janzen of the University of Illinois told The Center Square.
“Things can change quickly and dramatically,” affecting grain supply and prices, Janzen said.
In a global marketplace, the United States depends on buyers in other countries, especially China, to purchase much of what we produce here, he said.
“If something happens to the Chinese economy, it has ripple effects all the way back here in the Midwest,” Janzen said.
Grain stores are low and they may not be sufficient to head off volatility in the markets, Janzen said.
Fortunately for U.S. grain farmers, the past two to three years have been lucrative.
“The farm sector has done relatively well in the last few years,” Janzen said. “Even if 2023 brings lower prices or less profitability, farmers have been able to build up their balance sheets.”
Because corn and soybean prices have been so high in recent years, competition from farmers in Argentina and Brazil has intensified, he said.
“Our main competitors, Argentina and Brazil, are expected to harvest very large crops in 2023,” Janzen said, which will impact grain prices in Illinois.
Periodic uncertainty is something that farmers live with, Janzen said.
“There is always something new coming along that we did not expect that affects the market for commodities,” he said.
In 2022, the invasion of Ukraine definitely shook things up. Things beyond political decisions can make a big impact on markets very quickly, he said.
“We can’t control the Chinese economy or the war in Ukraine, but the U.S. farmer is very good at planning for the future and managing risk,” Janzen said.
Farmers know that it does not pay to worry about world conditions that are beyond their control, he said. The U.S. government understands what farmers are up against and it has farmers’ backs with taxpayer subsidies through a “very robust crop insurance program that gives them some protection from the risks that they face,” Janzen said.
Factions within both political parties argue over what should be in the next farm bill, Janzen said. Crop insurance continues to have bipartisan support in Congress.
“There is broad consensus that the crop insurance program is a cornerstone of our current farm policy,” Janzen said.