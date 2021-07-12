A proposal in the Illinois House would prevent the state from mandating GPS-tracking technology in license plates.
The measure is in response to a plan suggested by Chicago alderman David Moore, who also is running for the Democratic nomination for secretary of state. He’s calling on Illinois to introduce digital license plates to address the explosion in carjackings in the city.
State Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, wants to stop the idea before it gets any traction.
“Certainly one problem just jumps off the page right away and that’s the question of a major intrusion of privacy,” Demmer said. “Do we really want the government to be able to track the location of your car at any time, day or night?”
Advocates argue the plates would be capable of sending alerts to notify the police and the public about crimes and provide the exact location of a stolen vehicle. But Demmer is concerned about giving the state government the technology needed to track the location of a vehicle, even if others might have similar abilities.
“When you have a cellphone, you are choosing which services you use, you're choosing whether to even carry it with you,” Demmer said. “License plates are required to drive your car on public roadways. It's very different than an optional cell phone service. If you're driving without a license plate, you're going to get a ticket.”
He also is worried the costs to enact and carry forward such a system would be incredible.
“You’d be taking off what is a very simple, low-tech, and affordable solution, which is a stamped metal license plate, and replacing it with a little digital screen that has to connect to a cellular network and has to be powered and all that,” Demmer said.
For those concerned about the security of vehicles, Demmer says there are private-sector options available, like Onstar, that make more sense.
“There are solutions right now that they can opt in to,” Demmer said. “Instead of having this top-down mandate for cars in every single part of Illinois, millions of cars, because we have a problem with carjackings in certain areas.”
Demmer said while other options exist to execute a potential mileage tax proposal, this measure would eliminate at least one avenue for the state government to track the distance a vehicle has been driven.
“A couple of years ago, then-Senate president John Cullerton proposed a vehicle mileage tax,” Demmer said. “One of the components of that is a tracking device that you put in your car and people reacted very negatively to that. I think people had significant concerns about privacy, about oversight — all those kinds of things that come along with this license plate proposal as well.”
The measure is House Bill 4105.