A measure requiring anyone installing a sprinkler system in Illinois to have a licensed plumber hired for inspection has passed both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly.
House Bill 4245 was filed by state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Belleville, and requires irrigation contractors to have their work looked over by a state-licensed plumber or face a $10,000 fine.
The legislation also says that the inspecting licensed plumber shall make the physical connection between a lawn sprinkler system and the backflow prevention device.
The bill was read for the third time on Friday, and those opposed to the measure claim there is no need.
State Rep. Steven Reick, R-Woodstock, argued this involves state government in something they do not need to be involved in.
"I believe this is another instance where the government is being brought into the mix by people who are commonly referred to as rent-seekers," Reick said. "I think what we got is a little cabal of people who have theirs and do not want anyone else to come in and play on their playing field."
The measure requires a state-licensed plumber to do the hookup on a sprinkler system due to the danger of sewage leaks and other toxins being released accidentally.
State Rep. Mark Batinick, R-Plainfield, claims most repairs on sprinkler systems do not require a plumber.
"Why do we need them to look at the little stuff? I know neighbors all the time, and they just replace the heads all the time. The kids are playing in the yard, or a lawnmower hits it. I am just wondering why we're doing this level of regulation," Batinick asked.
Hoffman explained that the bill is similar to current Illinois law.
"What this simply does is clarify that an inspecting licensed plumber must inspect every aspect of the sprinkler system," Hoffman said. "Under current law, a licensed plumber must also inspect the sprinkler system, so we are just clarifying what needs to happen."
The measure passed the House late last week with a 79-30 vote. The bill now waits to be sent to Gov. J.B. Pritzker for a signature or veto.