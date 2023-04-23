Both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly advanced legislation Thursday before adjourning for the weekend.
The Illinois House advanced three measures to the Senate, including House Bills 1526, 3699, and 3892, the last of which provides incentives for the development of affordable housing projects that incorporate urban and suburban gardening programs.
State Rep. Charlie Meier, R-Okawville, had issues with the developer of the property being on the hook for the cost of tools.
"On this bill, I like the whole program part of it. At the end of it, it stated that the Housing Development Authority would have to pay for the gardening tools. I have a problem with that," Meier said. "I just believe when you garden, you should be responsible for your own tools. A lot of people haven't grown up on a farm. We shined our tools every night, we take care of them, we put them away, and we know what they're going to be like the next day."
The Senate spent most of its time reviewing proposed amendments to legislation and advancing several to the third reading agenda.
One measure that passed Thursday was Senate Bill 1879, which provides electric suppliers access to personal data stored on a costumer's smart meter.
The measure's sponsor state Sen. Bill Cunningham, D-Chicago, said the legislation is intended to help customers by helping them "better manage their bills" and "promote energy efficiency."
Lawmakers return to session on Tuesday.