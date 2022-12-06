A group of Illinois lawmakers is calling for an end to a House practice that allows many measures to be voted on with one vote and little discussion.
The Illinois Freedom Caucus, a group of downstate Republicans, said the practice enables House leadership to pass hundreds of bills with a single roll call vote.
The practice is used every year in the legislature, including during the COVID-19 pandemic, to pass a variety of bills.
State Rep. Adam Niemerg, a member of the IFC, explained the group's position.
"Now that we are on the tail end of COVID, COVID is over, and now the mandates have been lifted, its time to go back to substantive bills being properly vetted on the House floor and held for a vote," Niemerg, R-Dieterch, told The Center Square.
The bill bundles take away an essential step in the legislative process, he said.
"Substantive bills should be debated on the floor and allowed that due time when it comes to that specific piece of legislation," Niemerg said.
The Illinois Freedom Caucus released a statement calling for the end of the practice altogether, claiming it is against the public's best interests.
"The people of Illinois expect legislators to do their jobs, and debating and voting on legislation is part of the job. It is time to stop taking the easy way out. It is time to end the Consent Calendar for substantive legislation," the statement reads.
Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch's office did not return requests for comment.
The Illinois Freedom Caucus is comprised of Niemerg, and state Reps. Chris Miller, R-Oakland, Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville, Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City, and Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur.