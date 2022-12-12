Illinois pork producers and food banks are gearing up to celebrate a huge milestone.
One million pounds is a lot of ground pork. On Dec. 13, Pork Power, a pork donation program run by the Illinois Pork Producers Association, will celebrate hitting the monumental milestone of 1 million pounds of pork given away to local food banks since the program began in 2008.
“Illinois pig farmers really shine because they care about their local communities,” Lana Shovlin, communications director for IPPA, told The Center Square. “They donate their animals to make sure that families have high-quality protein for their meals.”
Since 2008, the Pork Power: Partnering to Fight Hunger campaign has provided more than 3.3 million meals to families in need across the state, Shovlin said.
During a donation event Nov. 28 at Midwest Food Bank in Bloomington-Normal, IPPA President-elect Chad Leman said farmers and their commodity partners are “deeply passionate” about helping Illinois families that cannot sit down to nutritious meals because of hardship.
Other sponsors of Pork Power include the Illinois Corn Marketing Board, the Illinois Soybean Association, Compeer Financial, Farmweld, the Illinois Association of Meat Processors and Knox County Pork Producers.
Farmers donate animals to participating meat processors, including Steidinger Foods and Turasky Meats in Central Illinois, while the IPPA and its partners pay for the processing and the delivery of the pork to the food banks.
“The program would not be possible without the help of local packers and processors across the state,” Shovlin said.
During the Illinois State Fair at the Pork Patio, people buy and wear $20 Pork Power T-shirts that are sold to promote the program.
People like collecting them, Shoveling said.
IPPA creates a new shirt design every year.
“100% of the profits from the sale of the T-shirts goes to the program,” Shovlin said.
The 2023 design will go on sale on the IPPA website next week.
###