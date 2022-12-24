With the holidays in full swing, fire hazards abound. Christmas trees, candles and electrical wiring are all causes of home fires.
Christmas Day and Christmas Eve are peak times for home fires. Riley Anderson, program coordinator for the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance, said most home fires can be prevented.
“It is always heartbreaking to hear people say, ‘If only I’d done this or that, the fire would not have happened,’” Anderson told The Center Square. “Using a little bit of extra caution can prevent a tragedy."
Candles are the culprits in one-third of December home fires, Anderson said.
“When a candle is burning, that is a fire source,” she said.
Candle flames can ignite ribbons, wrapping paper, blankets, upholstery and drapes.
“Three out of five home fires that are started by a candle happen when the candle is placed too close to something flammable,” she said.
Kids and pets can knock over candles. More than one-third of home candle fires happen in the bedroom, she said.
“Folks fall asleep before they put the candles out,” Anderson said.
Christmas trees catch on fire every year, Anderson said. One-third of Christmas tree fires are started by sparks that result from electrical problems.
To avoid fires, experts recommend replacing strings of lights with worn or broken cords, and to not connect more than three strands of mini string sets or a maximum of 50 bulbs for screw-in bulbs. They say people also should avoid extension cords, and not plug the tree lights into an outlet that is the source for TVs or other electric equipment.
Another tip is to keep Christmas trees and anything else that is flammable three feet away from space heaters, fireplaces, radiators or candles.
“Keep your head on a swivel,” Anderson said. "That means double check. Be aware of what’s going on in the room.”
According to Anderson, if the house fills with smoke and the alarms are sounding, that is a three-minute warming to grab the kids and get out of the house.
“People think they have 12 minutes. And they don’t,” Anderson said.
Don’t risk passing out from smoke inhalation, she warns, because no personal item is worth your life.