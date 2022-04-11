Illinois farmers normally plant more corn acres than soybean acres. Not this year. The spike in the price of nitrogen fertilizers used on corn has made it cheaper to plant soybeans.
Brad Zwilling, vice president of data analysis for Illinois Farm Business Farm Management (FBFM), said which crop to plant is a business decision for farmers.
“A lot more people have gone to soybeans because of the economics in growing soybeans and the better price received,” he told The Center Square.
Common practice in Illinois is to rotate crops, planting corn one year and soybeans the next. According to Marketwatch, prices for some types of fertilizer rose to a record $1,520 per ton. That’s a spike of 127%.
The USDA predicts that four million acres of U.S. corn will be replaced with soybeans this spring. While it is too late for farmers to change all their corn acres to soybeans, there is room to maneuver.
“Farmers are going to stick with a majority of their acres the way they planned,” Zwilling said.
Not enough quality replacement seed is available, he said.
“But farmers may have some acres that they can switch back and forth and do something different with,” he said.
A number of farmers in southern Illinois held off buying anhydrous ammonia and other expensive nitrogen fertilizers last fall, hoping that prices would come back to earth this spring. Instead, repercussions from the Ukraine-Russia conflict have only reinforced last fall’s record prices.
Farmers who do not have nitrogen fertilizer for their corn by now may not be able to get what they need, Zwilling said. That is the challenge this spring.
“It’s a high price but if you want to get it, the input suppliers may not have any,” he said.
A lot of farm groups are looking to Washington to do something, Zwilling said. Prices are a lot higher than they need to be, he said.
“If this is the way it's going to be, then we need to start producing more of it here to have some control,” Zwilling said.
Zwilling is concerned about 2023. Corn prices are at historic highs right now, but there’s concern of what happens if farmers can’t count on high corn prices.
“If prices go back to where they have been over the last 5 or 6 years, and inputs are as high as they are, I’m really concerned about how things will play out,” Zwilling said.
Inflation is on everybody’s mind, he said. Interest rates are also going up.
“How many soybeans can China buy,” Zwilling said. “If the value of the dollar is higher than what they have over there, they won’t buy as many soybeans. China is always the wild card in all of this.”
Wheat growers also use nitrogen fertilizers, but not in the high quantities that corn growers need. Spring wheat planting is predicted to be down 2% this year – also a result of high input costs. Durum wheat acres are the exception. Durum is the variety of wheat that is used to make pasta. In a surprise to market analysts, U.S. farmers are expected to plant 17% more Durum wheat acres this spring than they did last year, the USDA reported.
“It’s not the end of the world to see a little bit less corn planted,” Zwilling said. “If farmers get the high corn yield that they got last year, there won’t be a shortage.