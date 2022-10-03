Combines are rolling and the harvest is underway in Illinois. It’s too early for the definitive numbers, but most people expect 2022 to wind up an average year for crop yields.
Bob Lawless, an agronomist with Golden Harvest in east central Illinois, said 2022 will go down as a “ho-hum year,” as longtime ag journalist Nat Williams characterized it.
“Some things were negative. Some were positive. I’m going to call it an average year,” Lawless told The Center Square. “Nothing spectacular. But not a crop disaster by any means.”
The saving grace is high crop prices.
“At least we have prices,” Lawless said. “If corn is only $3, a ho-hum year hurts pretty bad. When you’ve got $6 corn or better, it doesn’t sting so much.”
The 2022 growing season got off to a promising start, with good planting conditions, Lawless said.
With corn, farmers had excellent emergence and uniform ear set, which is what farmers want to see. Farmers had good corn populations and very few drowned out spots.
“It looked really good. And then it just quit raining in June, July and August,” Lawless said.
Particularly in central Illinois, farmers got just enough rain this summer to keep the crops alive.
Fortunately, a lot of the plants were able to hang on.
“I kept expecting it to look worse and worse. But we had a little rain around 4th of July … just enough to keep the crops coming along,” Lawless said. "To my mind, stuff looked way better than it should have,”
To the north and to the south of Lawless, timely rain made things easier for farmers, he said.
Northern Illinois farms have some of the best corn they’ve ever had, Lawless said. Southern Illinois also benefited from more rain, he said.
“It looks pretty darned good there. There’s a lot of 250 (bushels-per-acre) corn coming out and better,” he said. Contrast that with Iowa, however, where extreme drought conditions in some counties this summer led to a disappointing harvest in Iowa this year.
As for pests, stink bugs continue to increase in Illinois, but they were not devastating, Lawless said. Corn rootworm beetles were not too bad, either.
“I’d call it a pretty average year for insects,” Lawless said.
Dry conditions helped keep diseases from taking off, Lawless said.
“Last year, there were a lot of tar spots. With the dry weather, most of that held off until pretty late,” Lawless said.
As for soybeans, it’s hard to judge yield until the harvest is in, Lawless said. The size of the seed looks good. There were more tubing pods.
“I think beans are going to be okay–mostly on seed size,” Lawless said.
Lawless grew up on a farm and he still works a small farm.
“I do agronomy all day, but I still want to go farm,” he said. “It’s fun for me.”
