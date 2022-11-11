Election night in Illinois ends with Democrats maintaining their control of both statehouse chambers.
There were 67 contested races for the Illinois House. Preliminary totals show Democrats will keep their supermajority status.
State Rep. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, said Illinois voters chose Representatives that will stick up for them in Springfield.
"We are elected to make sure we take care of some of the toughest problems in this state and deal with crime, inflation, and the drug problems," Ford told The Center Square. "It is not enough to just win. I think the people voted for good government and government that will be for the people."
House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, said he is not thrilled with the election's outcome but will accept it. The leader also announced he would not run for re-election.
"I congratulate all of the Republicans who will now represent these important voices in the General Assembly and fight against the Democratic Party of Illinois," Durkin said. "It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as Leader of the House Republican caucus, but it is time for the Illinois Republican Party to rebuild with new leaders who can bring independents back to the party."
Ford said he sees no issues with the two sides' ability to work together during the session.
"The Republicans now will see from experience, dealing with a majority party control, that it is better to come to the table and not be obstructionists, but to come to the table and withhold their oath of office and work for the people," Ford said.
Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie's office said it was a "productive night for the Senate Republican Caucus" and they "will be adding to the strength" of the caucus.
"Unfortunately, the Democrats' rigged system, which created some of the most gerrymandered districts we have ever seen, disproportionately benefits them and leaves thousands across the state without a real voice in their elections," said McChonchie, R-Hawthorn Woods. "To those people who were silenced, we will fight for you."
Democrats will still maintain their supermajority in the Senate.
"The people have spoken," said Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park. "Now it’s time to get to work governing."
Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, D-Hillside, said Democrats' track record has led to this moment and promised to continue their work.
"House Democrats have fought tirelessly for working families and have secured important legislative wins to protect reproductive rights, rebuild our infrastructure, fund critical public safety initiatives, and so much more," Welch said. "With our supermajority stronger than ever, we will build on our incredible progress to keep our state moving forward and continue delivering for working families in communities across Illinois."
Lawmakers will return to Springfield for fall veto session Tuesday.
te President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park. "Now it’s time to get to work governing."
Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, D-Hillside, said Democrats' track record has led to this moment and promised to continue their work.
"House Democrats have fought tirelessly for working families and have secured important legislative wins to protect reproductive rights, rebuild our infrastructure, fund critical public safety initiatives, and so much more," Welch said. "With our supermajority stronger than ever, we will build on our incredible progress to keep our state moving forward and continue delivering for working families in communities across Illinois."
Lawmakers will return to Springfield for fall veto session Tuesday.