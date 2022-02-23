Following a fourth contempt of court charge in two months, there are more criticisms being leveled against the head of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.
The latest incident under Director Marc Smith involved the department failing to move a 16-year-old girl into an appropriate home after she was relocated 25 times between foster homes, shelters and psychiatric hospitals since September.
The teen is currently hospitalized. When she is ready for release, the judge ordered she be appropriately placed, or DCFS will face $1,000 daily fines.
Lawmakers recently held a House hearing on the DCFS, with some suggesting overhauling the department if Smith can’t turn things around.
The number of residential beds and foster homes for children in the state’s care is an ongoing concern.
“During the past administration, DCFS lost hundreds of residential beds and thousands of foster homes and rebuilding that network is a much lengthier process than destroying it,” Smith said.
State Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, said the recent track record of the agency needs to improve.
“Horrible situations that have happened to DCFS employees and to the youth in care who this state is responsible for providing safety and care for,” Demmer said.
Rep. Kathleen Willis, D-Addison, said she is introducing a bill that would create a commission to provide oversight of DCFS.
“I want to see us work together as partners and not make it a finger-pointing thing because we need to get to where our ultimate goal is to help the children in the state of Illinois and the families,” Willis said.
The latest contempt citation against Smith prompted House Republican leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, to send a letter to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
“It is clear that whatever you and Director Smith are doing at DCFS is not working,” Durkin’s letter said. “Your administration’s lack of transparency on this issue is beyond startling and the nonchalant attitude you have taken on these very serious contempt of court orders is unacceptable.”