A recent report shows Illinois continues to lag the rest of the nation with its unemployment rate. Two state lawmakers give their thoughts as to why the state has struggled.
The report was done by WalletHub and shows Illinois currently has a 4.4% unemployment rate, compared to the U.S. average of 3.5%.
Illinois' economy also continues to trail the rest of the nation as the Land of Lincoln finished 48th for worst unemployment change last month.
Jill Gonzalez of WalletHub said that while many U.S. states are improving, Illinois is struggling.
"A lot of states are doing better than they were pre-pandemic, Unfortunately Illinois is not one of them," Gonzalez said. "It ranks in the bottom five in the nation. Right now its unemployment rate is 4.4%."
State Rep. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, told The Center Square that the state's unemployment issues are playing a hand in communities seeing more violence in their streets.
"The pandemic and the financial impact from the pandemic, compounded with unemployment, has made people more vulnerable," Ford said. "In the communities that have been traumatized by these issues, you will see more violence."
State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Teutopolis, blamed the state's handling of its unemployment fund for its failure to get people back to work.
"For nearly two years, people could make more and stay home," Niemerg told The Center Square. "What did they think would happen?"
Niemerg said businesses are now suffering because of Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his handling of the fund.
Earlier this month, a report from the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of the Inspector General showed Illinois failed to submit the required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The governor completely broke the unemployment trust fund," Niemerg said. "Now, small businesses and working families will be on the hook for an indirect tax increase."
The state's remaining unemployment debt is $1.8 billion with taxpayers continuing to cover interest.
Ford said no matter what is causing the unemployment issue, the state needs to work with businesses to get it fixed.
"We need the business community and the state to cut the red tape and work with businesses to find out how we can help them and how we can help them find more workers," Ford said.
In May, Pritzker announced $20 million in investments for workforce training and wrap-around services that his administration hopes will bolster equitable workforce recovery for those struggling to gain meaningful employment.