The woman who pays Illinois’ bills is talking about getting old bills off the books and getting money in the bank.
Comptroller Susana Mendoza told a crowd at The City Club of Chicago this week that Illinois has cut its backlog of unpaid bills from $16.7 billion in 2017 to just a fraction of that today.
“We now have a working accounts-payable that flats between $2 and $3 billion,” Mendoza said.
Mendoza, however, failed to say just how the state paid those bills.
Numbers show Illinois’ five-and-a-half billion dollar 2017 tax increase helped, as did the flow of billions in coronavirus relief from Washington D.C.
Mendoza says the lack of debt has earned Illinois better credit ratings and a better reputation on Wall Street.
She also bragged about Illinois’ rainy day fund.
“It’s about $1.039 billion as compared to the less than $60,000 that I inherited,” Mendoza said. “[But] even a billion-dollars sound like a lot, but that’s a week’s worth of reserves.”
By comparison, Wisconsin’s rainy day fund is nearly four billion-dollars.
Pew earlier this summer said states as a whole saw their rainy day funds drop, but all but one had something in the bank.