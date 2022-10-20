As more workers opt for jobs that allow them to work from home, a new study reveals the best cities for remote work with several Illinois cities making the list.
The website LawnStarter compared the 200 biggest cities based on several factors, including cost of living, internet quality, access to coworking spaces, and the number of food delivery services. They also considered financial bonuses that local and state governments offer prospective telecommuting incomers.
LawnStarter editor-in-chief Jeff Herman said it is important to have access to high-quality internet if you are planning to work remotely.
“Connectivity is a big deal if you are working from home,” Herman told The Center Square. “Average internet speed, availability of 5G home internet, percent of broadband coverage, the number of internet service providers, and the percentage of fiber availability.”
Naperville was the highest Illinois city on the list at No. 14. Joliet is ranked 23rd on the list, while Chicago comes in at No. 54.
“The percentage of fiber in Naperville and in Chicago is not as high as it is in some of the other cities across the U.S.,” said Herman.
Joliet was singled out as being one of the best cities in the country for fiber internet coverage.
Other Illinois cities include Aurora at No. 89, and Rockford at 108.
According to the study, the top three cities in the country for remote work are Plano, Texas, Frisco, Texas, and Tampa, Florida.
The bottom ten worst locations for remote work were all in California because Herman said it is too expensive to live there.