The Illinois Chamber of Commerce has placed its support behind candidates from both major parties in Illinois.
The group, which consists of Illinois businesses from all over the state, announced earlier this month that they would be backing incumbent Democratic Comptroller Suzanna Mendoza over Republican challenger Shannon Teresi.
On Thursday, the group announced they would support the Republican treasurer candidate, state Rep. Tom Demmer, over Democratic incumbent Treasurer Michael Frerichs.
Clark Kaericher with the chamber said the chamber has no political affiliations.
"The Chamber of Commerce is not an arm of the GOP," Kaericher said. "We will support anybody who advocates for pro-businesses and pro-growth policies, and the comptroller has done so."
Demmer, who won his Primary back in June, said he was honored to have the backing of Illinois businesses.
"Thank you to Clark and the Illinois Chamber of Commerce for their endorsement of my candidacy for Illinois State Treasurer," Demmer said. "As the largest business organization in the state of Illinois, they hear every day from businesses large and small all across the state of Illinois."
Kaericher said that Demmer had shown all the qualities they are looking for.
"He has fought for pro-business and pro-jobs policies, and he's helped lead business creation here in the state," Kaericher said. "As state treasurer, he will continue to do all those things and serve as a bipartisan check on uniparty control."
Frerichs has received several endorsements from Planned Parenthood, the Sierra Club, the Illinois AFL-CIO, and the Daily Herald and The Chicago Tribune.
The election is Nov. 8. Early voting is underway.