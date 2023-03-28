Illinois' attorney general is urging lawmakers to pass a measure that would set up protections for undocumented immigrants when dealing with their employers.
House Bill 361 would prohibit employers from engaging in retaliatory conduct, including immigration-related practices, against workers who exercise their rights.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul spoke about the legislation last week and said the bill aims to make workers more comfortable when reporting incidents in the workplace.
"The law is aimed at making certain that workers are not fearful to talk and communicate towards us," Raoul said. "We have, I believe, diligently attempted to investigate when reported, but when workers are fearful, it is difficult."
Raoul said this plan has been on his office's agenda since before the pandemic.
"Even before the pandemic, one of the first steps we took as an office was to go to the legislature and give us the power to go directly after workers' rights violations without going through the department of labor," Raoul said.
Raoul said any reports would go through his office with this new legislation.
"If there is any ever issue with anybody or a question of following through, then we will raise it to the top and address it," Raoul said.
State Rep. Lilian Jiménez, D-Chicago, spoke alongside the attorney general.
"I am proud to be the chief sponsor of HB 361. I know that it will protect workers like Isabel Escobar and countless other immigrant women that have experienced sexual harassment and retaliation on the job," Jiménez said.
Jiménez said the measure would protect immigrants from unfair practices in the workplace.
"This bill will protect the ability of workers to report issues of discrimination, including sexual harassment in the workplace, without fear of immigration consequences or any other adverse employment action and give the AG the tools to enforce the law."
The measure is currently assigned to the House Rules Committee and awaiting further action.