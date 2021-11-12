Attorney General Kwame Raoul and the consumer group Illinois PIRG (Public Interest Research Group) are warning the public about dangerous toys and children's products.
Some of this year's problem areas include counterfeit and knockoff toys, toys with small parts, and toys with a Bluetooth feature that's easy to hack.
That, according to Illinois PIRG's Abe Scarr.
Both the attorney general and Illinois PIRG have online guides to help parents double check if what they are purchasing is safe for their child.