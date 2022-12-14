A new study reveals that Illinoisans are paying a lot more to run their Christmas lights this year.
The website HouseMethod.com shows the cost to run Christmas lights has increased 32% this year from 2021, one of the biggest increases in the country.
Researcher Sam Wasson said they first used the average linear footage of a roof line on one side of the home for each state to determine how many strands of lights would be needed. They chose top-rated products at a home improvement store, such as incandescent hanging icicle lights, LED string lights, and two 6-foot inflatables.
By finding the wattage usage of the products and the average electricity rate of each state, Wasson said they were able to calculate the total cost of running Christmas lights from 6pm to midnight throughout the season from after Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.
“When looking at states like Illinois, Hawaii and a few of the other top increasing states year-to-year, you go in and if you look at it, you’ll see that there are utility companies in the region increasing the price for the cost of electricity for their homeowners,” said Wasson.
Inflation continues to be a burden on Illinois families and a major contributor to rising costs are energy prices. The Citizens Utility Board reports natural gas prices have nearly tripled in the past two years, and gas futures recently hit a 14-year high.
The HouseMethod.com study found the cost of running Christmas lights in Illinois this year is $17.22, the highest amount in the Midwest and 14th highest in the country. Hawaii had the highest cost at $38.46, while Washington had the lowest at $10.51.