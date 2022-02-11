The Illinois Commerce Commission will consider a request by Illinois American Water Company to adjust its rates for the first time in six years. The request filed Thursday could mean an increase between $6 and $14 per month for the typical residential customer, depending on the service area. The typical residential wastewater bill would increase between $7 and $17 per month, depending on the service area.
Water company spokesperson Karen Cotton tells The Big Z they also have language in the request to consider the low-income customer.
The filing is just a first step in the process, which will take about 11 months.
Some of the company’s critical infrastructure projects included in the rate request are as follows:
- Ongoing replacement of lead service lines across the state.
- Solar fields in Champaign and in Peoria. The energy-saving photovoltaic (PV) fields, which convert light to usable energy, are the largest of their kind within American Water’s footprint, nationwide.
- Ultraviolet (UV) disinfection installed at several water treatment plants including Alton, East St. Louis, Granite City and Streator. The new treatment technology supports safe drinking water to residents and businesses.
- A new South Water Treatment Plant in the Lincoln service area to support continued, reliable service.
- New Chemical Feed Systems in Champaign, Alton, East St. Louis, Streator, Peoria and Jerseyville. The improvements support continued and reliable service and allows for the safe and secure handling of chemicals.
- Over six miles of sanitary sewer main installation in Alton to address requirements set forth by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to remedy combined sewer overflows.
- Upgrades to the Chickasaw Water Reclamation Facility in Homer Glen to support continued, reliable service, and meet enhanced regulatory requirements.
- A new high service pump station at the Sterling water treatment plant and a new, larger elevated water tank on the north side of town.
- Ten water storage tanks to serve the communities of Sterling, Streator, Pontiac, Peoria, Sidney, Lincoln, Arbury Hills, Hardin County, Granite City and East St. Louis.
The company’s rate request will undergo extensive public scrutiny by the ICC. This vetting will include numerous data requests and evidentiary hearings. Customers will also have an opportunity to provide public comment. For more information on the company’s request, visit illinoisamwater.com.