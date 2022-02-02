Illinois American Water is now accepting applications for its 2022 Environmental Grant program. The program promotes projects that improve, restore, or protect watersheds through partnerships.
Last year, Illinois American Water issued ten grants, totaling over $29,000. Spokesperson Karen Cotton tells The Big Z you can now apply online for this year’s program.
Application forms can be found online at https://amwater.com/ilaw/news-community/environmental-grant-program. All applications should be returned no later than March 31. Email submissions to: katie.fidler@amwater.com