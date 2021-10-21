Organizations that promote inclusion and diversity can apply for grants from Illinois American Water.
The Inclusion and Diversity Grant pilot program will award up to $2,500 to organizations, projects or events working to make Illinois a more fair and friendly place.
Organizations seeking to develop and implement community programs, training, or community projects have until Nov. 8 to apply.
Illinois American Water spokesperson Karen Cotton said inclusion and diversity is a huge part of the company’s culture.
To qualify for a grant, the organization, project, or event must be located within IAW’s service area; be a new, innovative community initiative; promote inclusion and diversity in its respective community, and have 501(c)(3) designation or be a government agency. Applications can be found here, and once completed, should be emailed to karen.cotton@amwater.com.