Illinois American Water is encouraging customers to participate in the Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 24.
Residents are encouraged to drop off their unwanted medications at approved collection sites so they can be incinerated, the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended approach for pharmaceutical disposal. Flushing medications down the toilet and throwing them in the trash are discouraged.
“We are encouraging residents to take advantage of the drug takeback events because they help protect our environment and waterways,” said Rachel Bretz, director of water quality and environmental compliance for Illinois American Water. “The event is a great opportunity for residents to safely drop off any unused, unwanted or expired medications.”
Participating collection sites are listed at https://tinyurl.com/4e6kp35h.
Residents unable to participate Saturday are encouraged to use community pharmaceutical disposal programs. Through partnership and collaboration with local pharmacies, environmental stewards, police departments and government officials, Illinois American Water has helped implement permanent pharmaceutical disposal programs across the state. They can be found on Illinois EPA’s Beyond the Bin map at https://tinyurl.com/6ycvzcxj. The map is searchable by location.