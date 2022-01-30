Illinois American Water wants customers with past due balances to know about a financial assistance program it launched a couple of years ago. “H20” or “Help 2 Others” is designed to help cover customers who have experienced financial hardships so that they do not get their water service shut off. The Salvation Army is partnering with the utility on this program.
Illinois American Water spokesperson Karen Cotton tells the Big Z there are many options for assistance for those that need it.
Anyone with a past due water bill should contact American Water at 800-422-2782 immediately to avoid an unnecessary shut off. Over the last two years, Illinois American Water helped more than 15,500 residential customers receive financial assistance to help keep water service flowing. For more information, go to www.illinoisamericanwater.com