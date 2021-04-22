Illinois American Water is awarding eight environmental grants focused on watershed initiatives across the state. The environmental grant recipients will receive a share of funds totaling $29,860 for community projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds.
According to Illinois American Water President Justin Ladner, including the 2021 commitment, more than $276,000 in environmental grants will have been contributed to 82 projects since 2009.
“At Illinois American Water Earth Day is every day,” he said. “We understand how important it is to protect our water resources. Our environmental grant program helps organizations improve our waterways, raise awareness about the importance of conservation and promote community participation. We are pleased to support these worthwhile endeavors.”
Projects supported by an environmental grant must be completed by Nov. 30, 2021.
Local grant recipients include:
HeartLands Conservancy in Southern Illinois will receive a $3,700 grant for the Watershed Adventures and Discovery Experiences Program. Funds will be used to purchase outdoor education materials, an outdoor enviroscape model and safety supplies. The project aims to increase awareness about watershed health issues, and engage active stewardship of water resources. The project will provide a curriculum‐based, outdoor experience coupled with community service and environmental science. HeartLands Conservancy is partnering with Madison County, MTN Dew, Alpine shop and local community members.
Village of Elsah will receive their grant request in full. A $3,275 grant will be used to create a public space that incorporates wetland restoration, stream preservation and native plantings. The funds will be used to purchase small trees, shrubs and protective supplies. The plantings will help stabilize streambanks to slow erosion, trap debris and soil, and filter pollutants before reaching the stream and river. The Village of Elsah is partnering with Great Rivers Land Trust, Principia College, Illinois Department of Natural Resources and local volunteers.
Wise water use tips, including how to detect leaks, can be found at www.illinoisamwater.com.