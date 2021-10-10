Illinois American Water has awarded more than $92,000 in its 2021 Firefighter Grant Program.
The grants provide financial assistance to fire and emergency organizations serving Riverbend communities. The grants can be used for tools, protective gear, training and more.
Karen Cotton, Illinois American Water spokesman, said these grants are needed even more as departments across Illinois continue to deal with financial hurdles.
Receiving grants in this round are several local departments, including Alton, Cottage Hills, Godfrey, Jerseyville, and QEM.