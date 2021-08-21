The village of Livingston voted to sell its water and wastewater systems a little over a year ago. The Illinois Commerce Commission recently approved the sale to Illinois American Water for $550,000. The sale was completed on Thursday.
Water company spokesperson Karen Cotton said the plan is to invest about $3.3 million in upgrades right off the bat.
The purchase adds approximately 375 water and 352 wastewater customers to the company’s southern Illinois service area. The Livingston mayor says the sale will allow the village to focus on other priorities and benefit from future capital investments made by Illinois American Water.