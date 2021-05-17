The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Monday that both lanes of Illinois 140 from Hamel Drive to Illinois 4 in Madison County will be intermittently restricted to one lane during daytime hours only on Tuesday, May 25, weather permitting. These lane closures are necessary for investigations of the pavement.
Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
Follow IDOT District 8's Twitter page to find details on other construction projects. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.