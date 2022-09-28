Of the various issues contrasting the Republican and Democrat looking to be the next representative for the 13th Congressional District, they agree on capping insulin prices.
After Illinois lost a seat in Congress because of continued population decline, the newly drawn 13th Congressional District wraps in rural areas with some of the Metro East St. Louis area, parts of Springfield, Decatur and Champaign/Urbana.
Democratic candidate Nikki Budzinski held a roundtable discussion Saturday in Springfield to talk about lowering the price of insulin.
“In this entire election, there couldn’t be a more important issue right for working people and for seniors, helping people keep more of what they earn,” Budzinski said.
Friday, Republican Regan Deering was asked about the issue.
“I do understand that that was included in the Inflation Reduction Act,” Deering said. “Certainly, my position was that I was against a vote for the Inflation Reduction Act but I do appreciate that piece of legislation and I would certainly support it as a standalone bill.”
The two are also racking up endorsements.
Budzinski touts endorsements from various labor unions, including the AFL-CIO, the SEIU State Council and the Illinois Federation of Teachers. She also has the endorsement of Planned Parenthood Action Fund.
“I believe that a woman should be able to make her own reproductive health care decisions with her doctor and without the interference of the federal government or anyone else,” Budzinski said in a statement. “I know women personally who have faced these decisions, and I understand that they are some of the most difficult that any of us face in life. I fully support each woman’s choice.”
Friday, Deering was endorsed by the National Federation of Independent Business.
“I’m going to work to lower taxes so you can invest in your business and employees and hire more people,” Deering said. “I’ll work to reduce regulations and streamline government services so you’ll receive more value for your money and I’ll fight to increase investment in our workforce to ignite productivity.”
The Illinois Farm Bureau’s political action committee also endorsed Deering.
The election is Nov. 8. Early voting begins Thursday.